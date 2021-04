ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Raptors Soccer Club is moving from its home at Sportscore Two.

The Puri Foundation donated a $680,000 plot of land on North Lyford Road for a new training facility. The new facility will include new fields, a clubhouse, training room, and a rooftop patio.

Raptors administrators say the space will allow the team to add new events they otherwise wouldn’t be able to host.

The Puri Cup College Showcase will play at Sportscore Two this weekend.