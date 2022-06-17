ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city employees spent Friday cleaning up another neighborhood impacted by violent crime.

Organizers said the big goal of the event was to help improve the quality of life in the Coronado Haskell Neighborhood.

The Neighborhood Improvement program connects residents with resources to implement plants to improve the environment, and the City says it wants to start in areas impacted by violent crime.

Kerri Taber-Birdwell said she and her neighbors want to feel safe walking outside of their homes.

“It’s not the best place to live,” she said.

Taber-Birdwell said she would like to take pride in her neighborhood, which is bordered by N. Main Street, Whiteman Street, N. Rockton and Jefferson.

“I think when people can start to take pride in where we live you know it becomes and when you build those connections with the people living around you [it] leaves little room, pushes the crime out,” she said.

The City has partnered with Jeremiah Development, an organization with a mission to help residents like her.

Sue Kanthak, Jeremiah Development’s executive director, said, “We’re not coming in and saying this is what you need, we’re trying to listen to what the neighbors are telling us that they need and then respond.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took part in the cleanup project today.

“Every single resident wants to love where they live, and every single resident deserves to be safe where they live,” he said.

Potholes, tree trimming, trash pick up, and sidewalk and streetlight cleaning are on the to-do list.

“It means a lot that the City is coming in to clean things up and make it look a lot better,” Taber-Birdwell said.

Volunteers also went door-to-door to inform residents of available programs.

“If you have a child who needs early childhood education, we can help connect them. If you need critical home repairs, we have programs for that. You need help paying your utility bill? We have programs for that,” McNamara said. “So…because [of] how busy they are, we need to bring resources to their doors.”

Taber-Birdwell said the thing she was most excited about was building a bond with other residents and police officers.

“I’m just excited that the kids can come out and play basketball with the police officers and get tacos, and be able to meet each other. That’s the biggest thing, is being able to really connect with those who live around you,” she said.

The Coronado Haskell Neighborhood is one of six blighted neighborhoods chosen for the clean-up effort.

Saturday, July 16: Area bordered by Broadway, Kishwaukee, the railroad tracks, and 8th St

Saturday, August 20: Area bordered by West Middle School, Kenmore Ave, the alley east of Kilburn, and Custer Ave

Friday, September 23: Lincoln and Island Streets from S. Main to Custer