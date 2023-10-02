ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In an effort to boost reading comprehension, Rockford is looking for volunteers to work one-on-one with 2nd and 3rd-grade students.

Volunteers with the Rockford Reads program will spend one hour a week either reading to kids, or listening to them read.

The program is a 22-year collaboration between Rockford Public Schools, the Rockford Rotary and the Rockford Public Library.

“We also see a huge social-emotional component that the relationship that builds between the volunteer coming in once a week, reading with the same 2 or 3 students every week. That relationship is just huge,” said Rockford Reads liaison Kathy Kwiat-Hess.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out a Rockford Public Schools Volunteer Form.

The completed form can be sent to facedepartment@rps205.com or mailed to:

Family & Community Engagement Department

2nd Floor

501 7th Street

Rockford, IL 61104