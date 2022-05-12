ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local realtors came together on Thursday to help out a Rockford homeless shelter as part of Keller Williams Realty’s “RED Day.”

Thirty volunteers went to the Rockford Rescue Mission to spruce up outdoor areas, and did landscaping, cleaning, and painting.

Rescue Mission staff said the head didn’t stop the realtor volunteers.

Volunteer supervisor, Charmel Jacobs, said, “You know, I keep hearing ‘Woah, that breeze felt great.’ Yes, it’s actually much nicer today in comparison to the last couple of days with the heat and the humidity and I think everyone’s pretty content. They’re getting along. I hear a lot of laughter as they’re working.”

“RED Day” stands for “Renew, Energize, and Donate.” Keller Williams Realty has held the yearly event since 2009.