ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New funding will allow the City of Rockford to shore up its efforts to prevent domestic violence.

The City is receiving a nearly $900,00 grant to create a “Lethality Prevention Division” of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention.

Three teams will work within the division, including Strangulation Response, Fatality Review, and Enhanced Response Teams.

Officials said Monday that more than a third of Rockford’s violent crime is related to domestic violence.