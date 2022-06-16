ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Thursday that multiple roadway projects in the Rockford area will receive a total investment of $31.4 million.

All six projects in the Rockford area are scheduled to be completed in 2022.

• West State Street (Business U.S. 20) construction began in March from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue. Work consists of constructing West State Street from two to four lanes with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a bicycle and pedestrian path. A detour will direct motorists to Pierpont Avenue, Preston Street and Central Avenue. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of September.

• East State Street (Business U.S. 20) construction resumed in March between Mill Road and Buckley Drive and includes the intersection with Perryville Road. Work includes resurfacing, installing new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, signal modifications, and a bicycle and pedestrian path with lighting. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of June.

• U.S. 20 construction from Falconer Road to Simpson Road resumed in April. This is the final year of a two-year project to resurface 6.5 miles, including the exit and entrance ramps at Montague and Meridian roads. The project is expected to be completed in November.

• Illinois 251 construction on the bridge crossing the Soo Line Railroad in Davis Junction began in March. The bridge will be closed during the project, which includes replacing the bridge deck and other repairs. A detour utilizes Illinois 64, Interstate 39 and Illinois 72. The project is expected to be completed by October.

• A retaining wall repair on Illinois 251 (Second Street) will begin in May. Construction will be in the southbound lanes between Forest Hills Road and Spring Creek Road/Auburn Street, closing the outside lane. The project is expected to be completed in September.

• Interstate 39/U.S. 51 work on the bridges crossing the Kishwaukee River will begin in July. The project will install a deck overlay on the two spans. Crossovers will be utilized to maintain traffic. One southbound lane and one northbound lane will be maintained on the bridge. The project is expected to be completed in August.

“These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Rockford area and all across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.