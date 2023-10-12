LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend, local record stores will come together as part of the “Rockford Record Crawl,” and one store is celebrating its first event since its former location was destroyed in a fire.

Once a year, the event takes place at Toad Hall Books & Records, at 2106 Broadway, Culture Shock, at 2239 Charles Street, and CD Source, now at 5704 N 2nd Street in Loves Park.

This is the 9th year for the event, which allows vinyl collectors across generations to get together, discover music, and get lost in the grooves.

Last year, CD Source’s former location caught fire and burned down prior to the annual event. Now, they’re back — just across the street.

Owner Brian Bowman says he’s happy to welcome people back.

“I’m glad that it drums up a little bit of excitement for people, the people that come in and that frequent our stores, They already know they love it,” he said.

Toad Hall owner Nick Naruz said the idea for the Rockford Record Crawl was to get people to explore local stores.

“It’s important to have music stores. It’s culturally important to have them around people to meet, talk to, find music, find books, comics, and any media, to find it naturally,” Naruz said.

Both owners said it was fun for them to see people of all ages participate in the event.

“Vinyl is fun. Vinyl is when it forces you to sit down, slow down, and actually listen to music,” Bowman said.

“The younger generation definitely has latched on to vinyl, but they’ve also latched on the cassette tapes of last time, the CDs,” Naruz said. “They’re used to digital. So for them to come out and have the experience of seeing things, discovering things naturally, the old school way, it’s really cool to see them bring their friends in and have that social interaction and that fun of digging in a record store.”

“Every shop has something different to offer as well,” he added. “We have comic books, we have books, we have stereo equipment. You know, Culture Shock has a whole boutique. We have a lot of clothing and stuff. So each store has its own flavor. We all have our own sales and it’s a great time to get out and support all three shops.”

Shoppers can receive a punch card and can win a prize if they visit all three shops on Saturday, October 14th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.