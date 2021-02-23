Rockford referendum for infrastructure funding passes, 1% sales tax to continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A sales tax that has been in effect in the Forest City for over a decade will be renewed.

The referendum that would continue the 1% sales tax for Rockford roads.

The sales tax will continue after 2,651 total votes ‘YES’ and 682 votes ‘NO’

The 1% infrastructure sales tax has been in place in the City of Rockford since 2007. In that time, $174 million has been raised and invested into city projects.

Mayor McNamra strongly advocated voting ‘yes’ on the referendum, calling it a win-win for the community.

“If you live in neighborhoods, well we’ve invested an additional million dollars each year I’ve been mayor into neighborhood infrastructure. If you’re a business owner and need to move product across our community, when I took office we had 15 bridges that had road restrictions or were closed. This existing capital improvement plan addresses all of them,” the mayor said last month.

