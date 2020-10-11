Rockford Region COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 9%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Region 1 (which includes Rockford) saw its 7-day rolling positivity rate climb over 9% on Sunday, according to the IDPH.

Region 1 consists of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, DeKalb, Lee, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties.

Two weeks after being put in mitigation efforts, the region has yet to see decline in the positivity rate.

The region faces mitigation after recording a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the threshold set for establishing mitigation measures in the region under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

Meanwhile, local leaders are asking Gov. Pritzker to loosen restaurant restrictions.

In a letter sent to the Governor’s office on Thursday, McNamara and State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) said “Residents and businesses in IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) Region 1 are struggling with the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19. Now, we are seeing small businesses, and especially restaurants, bearing the brunt of the recent move to Tier 2 mitigation status of the Restore Illinois Plan.

On Sunday, Illinois health officials reported 2,727 new coronavirus cases Sunday and nine additional deaths.

There are now 319,150 total cases in the state since the pandemic and 8,984 deaths since the pandemic began.

Region 4 was able to ease their mitigation efforts last week after the positivity dropped below 6.5% for 3 straight days.

