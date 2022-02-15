ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will be one of 13 midwestern towns to be showcased on the upcoming FOX television show, John McGivern’s Main Streets.

McGivern, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is an actor known for his roles in The Princess Diaries and commercials for companies such as Kohl’s, Sears, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

He previously hosted a PBS program called “Around the Corner with John McGivern.” He has also won five Emmy awards.

“John McGivern’s Main Streets is a destination travel show that aims to build goodwill and strengthen communities through intentional storytelling of diverse locals who dedicate themselves to their main streets. Season one will showcase 13 Midwestern towns or cities throughout the region, including Rockford,” according to an announcement.

McGivern will be appearing in-person at Rockford Public Library’s Nordloff Center on Thursday, February 17th at 6 p.m. for a premiere of the Rockford episode of John McGivern’s Main Streets. The doors open at 5 p.m.

“Attendees will get a first look at the half-hour episode featuring the Rockford region and surrounding local attractions. Through lively interviews with local residents and civic leaders, John uncovers the uniqueness and charm of the Rockford region and the people and places within it,” according to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The show is open to the public and seating is first-come, first-served.

John McGivern’s Main Streets will air Sundays at 10 a.m. on FOX 39.