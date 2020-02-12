Rockford Register Star, Freeport Journal Standard moving newspaper production to Milwaukee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Register Star announced Wednesday that it will be moving its newspaper printing and production to a facility in Milwaukee.

The Journal Sentinel facility in Milwaukee will also print Freeport’s Journal-Standard.

“This was a difficult decision to make, driven by a broad transformation impacting the newspaper industry,” said Paul Gaier, president and publisher. “With duplicative printing facilities in the area, we are choosing to focus our precious resources on the quality, local journalism our community depends on.”

Publisher Gannett Co. said the transition will take place in April, and will not affect the daily publication of either the Register Star or Journal Standard.

“Our deepest regret is the profound impact this will have on our employees, who have faithfully served the Register Star and Journal-Standard for years,” Gaier said. “This move was in no way reflective of their work. These highly skilled individuals have worked incredibly hard to bring our daily coverage to your doorstep, and we are so appreciative for their service.”

The company expects the last newspapers to be produced in Rockford on April 5th, for the April 6th edition.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

