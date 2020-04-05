Rockford Register Star prints last paper in the Forest City, off to Milwaukee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday marked the Rockford Register Star’s last day in which they locally printed their paper. The news outlet will begin production and printing to Milwaukee.

However, the paper’s news and advertising team will reportedly remain in Rockford. The Rockford Register Star was founded back in 1855 as the Register Public and took its current name in 1979.

The final edition of the paper printed here in Rockford will be delivered Monday morning.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

