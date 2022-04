ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With warmer weather on the way soon, the Rockford City Market has released its 2022 schedule for this summer.

The outdoor City Market takes place every Friday between May 20 and September 30. Hours through Labor Day will be 4-8 p.m. It will only run until 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day.

The outdoor North End City Market takes place every Saturday between May 21 and October 15 and those hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.