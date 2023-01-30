ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford religious leaders announced a call to action on Monday after a very violent start to the year.

“This is our community, Rockford is our community and the gun violence, the gang violence is out of control,” said Pastor Melvin Brown. “As a community, we need to come together and bring solutions to our mayor, to our police department. What can we do to make our community better?”

There is a community town hall at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St. Anyone is welcome to attend and share concerns and ideas about the violence in the city.