ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A solemn ceremony Sunday night reminded Rockford residents of the soldiers killed in the Vietnam War and from exposure to Agent Orange.

A bell rang as each of the roughly 100 names were called at the LZ Peace Memorial. The site features a wall with the name of every person from Winnebago County who died during the war.

Another area highlights those who died from the effects of Agent Orange.

As the names were called, those with phones or tablet used a QR code to see pictures of all the heroes.

“It’s important to have that, I think, cause people can actually see who fought for our freedom,” said Inis Bloomster, chaplain of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “And that’s what this celebration is for, is for the people that have died in service of their country.”

There is another memorial commemoration at the LZ Peace Memorial, 6595 Guilford Rd., at 11 a.m. Monday.