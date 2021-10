ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s city streets will be getting brighter as the city has begun replacing 1,782 street lights with new LED bulbs.

The initiative is part of ComEd’s Energy Efficiency Program, which will replace an additional 10,000 lights.

The new fixtures will produce more light than traditional, sodium-based street lights, which will save the City money on energy.

The project is set to be completed by mid-November.