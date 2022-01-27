LIVE: ‘An Evening For Hope’ A telethon benefiting the Rockford Rescue Mission

The Rockford Rescue Mission works to provide resources and rehab to those who need it most. The Annual Evening for Hope Telethon provides much-needed fundraising for the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The Evening for Hope Telethon is on Thursday, January 27th from 7 p.m – 9 p.m. live here and on WTVO. You can also find more information at rockfordrescuemission.org.

Thank you for caring for the men, women, and children in our community as we help them rescue, recover, and restore their lives.

Donations can be made here.

The ABC show “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” will air Friday, January 28th at 12:07 a.m.