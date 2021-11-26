Rockford Rescue Mission asks for clothing donations for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals this week, and now it is asking for help to make Christmas a little better for the unfortunate.

The Mission does a donation drive every year around Christmas to bring in winter wear for the poor.

Volunteer supervisor Charmel Jacobs says donations of one item in particular are especially needed right now.

“Right now we’re really looking for coats, especially the larger sizes,….that’s a biggie,” she said.

Jacobs said hats, scarves, and gloves are also needed.