Rockford Rescue Mission asks for donations of cleaning supplies after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission is removing furniture and making room, and making a plea for cleaning supply donations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was diagnosed about a week ago, and since then the Mission has been making more room inside the facility to allow for social distancing.

Marketing Director Crystal Savage said, “It’s not something we’re accustomed to, especially individuals that are going through the trauma of homelessness, or if they have barriers, such as mental health. The level of understanding can be very different for people, so having those visual examples [tape markers on the floor] is just so awesome.”

The Rescue Mission is also asking for people to donate cleaning supplies.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

