Rockford Rescue Mission awarded 4-star rating for the third year in a row

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford non-profit that serves the city’s homeless and those struggling with addiction gets labeled as one of the most trustworthy.

Rockford Rescue Mission received 4-stars from Charity Navigator. The independent charity evaluator looks at things like accountability, efficiency, transparency, and financial health.

This is the third year in a row the mission has attained the 4-star rating. Only 26% of charities can claim the same accomplishment.

“We are a stable, reliable charity and we have many, many donors that trust and rely on us and we provide the services that we say we are going to provide. I think that people know that and that’s why they feel comfortable to the Rescue Mission,’ said chief development officer Lara Hermann.

The mission has served the community for 57 years.

