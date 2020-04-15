Rockford Rescue Mission employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An employee has tested positive for coronavirus at the Rockford Rescue Mission as the health department announces 5 additional cases in Winnebago County.

“Many of our clients have compromised immune systems and are very vulnerable. For the past month, we have taken every precaution to avoid outbreaks of illness within our walls,” Sherry Pitney, CEO said. “Everyone’s health and safety are top of mind as we proactively increase efforts to prevent the spread in this congregate setting.

“We have modified operations, services, activities and events and have limited all non-essential visitors since the shelter in place order.” said Pitney. “Our guests have been on a limited movement protocol for weeks as well.”

The Mission is in need of Lysol, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday 9 am to 4 pm at 715 West St. Street. Financial gifts can be given online at rockfordrescuemission.org

The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 5 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 124. There have been 8 deaths within the county so far.

