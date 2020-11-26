Rockford Rescue Mission feeds the needy Thanksgiving meal in a COVID-19 safe way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 outbreak forces a local organization to change how it helps people in need during Thanksgiving.

Rockford Rescue Mission administrators tell us nothing was going to stop them from giving back.

For the past 56 years, the Rockford Rescue Mission has been feeding Thanksgiving meals to anyone in Rockford who needs it. This year, COVID-19 has forced them to pivot from their traditional way of hosting but there was still plenty to go around for everyone.

“Our people who are staying overnight with us are indoors eating like they normally do. So they’re having a pretty traditional banquet-style inside and then our community outside we can’t have come dine-in with us,”.explained Crystal Cohoon, the marking and communications director.

“So we’ve come up with a very different way to provide them with the same meal that they’re receiving inside. So we have 4 tents behind us, one for meals, one for gifts, one for our hope clinic, and one for prayer,” she added.

One rescue mission resident tells us he is blessed to be a part of this experience and it’s the family environment at the mission that makes Thanksgiving so special.

