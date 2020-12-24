Rockford Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas Eve dinner for city’s homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Every year, since 1964, the Rockford Rescue Mission opens up its kitchen to feed anyone who needs a meal on Christmas Eve.

Even during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mission said nothing was going to stop it from continuing the tradition.

Like their Thanksgiving edition, this year’s Christmas Eve dinner was also packaged as to-go meals. Along with a hot meal and pie, volunteers handed out gifts and hygiene products to each person who stopped by.

For the more than 100 people sleeping at the Mission, this time of year becomes a chance to gather together and feel the Christmas spirit, according to Marketing and Communications Director, Crystal Cohoon.

“Hunger is still happening. Homelessness is still happening, and addiction is still happening. And so, we are still here. We are still providing all of the services that we do. It just looks a little different this year,” Cohoon said.

The Rockford Rescue Mission is still seeking donations and has a “most needed” list of items that can be found here.

