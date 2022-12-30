ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The saying goes “it’s better late than never,” and that was the case for a local Christmas celebration.

It was a week late, but Rockford Rescue Mission hosted its annual banquet. Volunteers said that they were glad to help out, giving a warm meal and a chance to celebrate Christmas the way it was supposed to be celebrated.

This was the 58th time that the non-profit hosted their Christmas banquet. A week delay did not stop people from coming out, as over 300 meals were served thanks in large part to volunteers and donors.

Besides a warm meal, winter necessities were also handed out. Administrators said that it is important to have an event like this during the holidays.

“People who have probably had a hard time celebrating the holidays right. When you’re homeless or living in addiction, or just living with other destructive lifestyles, you probably don’t pay attention to those holidays, or the holidays could be a really triggering time,” said Abby Finley, marketing and communications director for Rockford Rescue Mission. “So, it’s just a blessing to be able have this productive, happy and healthy environment for celebrating the holidays.”