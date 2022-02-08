ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford non-profit that helps the local homeless population could use a donation themselves.

The Rockford Rescue Mission has seen an influx of people in need of a warm meal. They are feeding about 400 people every day, and volunteers go through 300 eggs at breakfast and 75 cans of vegetables at lunch.

The mission is now calling on the community to donate disposable utensils, foam bowls and shelf-stable food items, but the mission hopes that clients are getting more than just a meal when taking a seat at the table.

“We hope that that first meal is just the first opportunity to get to talk to somebody,” said Abby Finley, marketing and communications director for the Rockford Rescue Mission. “They come for an immediate need of ‘I’m hungry and I need food,’ but we hope that can be an opportunity for us to talk with them and say you know, ‘why are you in this scenario? Why are you homeless, are you out of a job, do you need stable housing, do you need addiction treatment, what is it that you need other than that meal?'”

For those who do not have any extra cash or items to spare but still want to help, the mission is always looking for volunteers.