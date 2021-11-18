Rockford Rescue Mission in need of food service volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission says it is in desperate need of volunteers for its soup kitchen.

As the weather gets colder, the Mission says more homeless residents are lining up for food.

The Rockford Rescue Mission serves about 400 meals a day.

Administrators are asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve food, set tables, and clean up.

“If people aren’t able to come and volunteer here at the Mission in our food service department, there is always an opportunity to donate those items, especially right now. There is a big need for them here at the mission. Those are slotted compartmentalized trays, disposable cups, disposable utensils,” said the Mission’s marketing and communications director, Abby Finley.

Information on how to volunteer or donate can be found on the Rockford Rescue Mission’s website.