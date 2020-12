ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help get homeless men back on their feet this winter.

Rockford Rescue Mission needs on-call male volunteers to oversee its nightly men’s crisis center.

As temperatures drop, organizers are expanding the sleeping area to take in more people seeking shelter.

Volunteers will be asked to wear a mask and pass a COVID-19 test. Shifts can be broken up into six-hour blocks.

