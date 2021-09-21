Rockford Rescue Mission offering help to anyone in need of care

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A local non-profit is offering a glimpse into their daily work, helping residents who may be facing a crisis.

The Rockford Rescue Mission’s goal is to help people get their lives on track. Domestic abuse victims, people struggling with addiction and other difficult situations can find help at the mission.

Administrators said that anyone in need of care can utilize services at this time.

“We are here to help you at the mission,” said Abby Finley, the Marketing & Communication’s Director of Rockford Rescue Mission. “There is no shame behind asking for help, and we would love to meet you where you are at, kind of figure out what we can do to help you.”

The Mission’s Crisis Center, 715 West State St, is open 24 hours a day to anyone who needs help.