Rockford Rescue Mission offers sales for ‘National Thrift Store Day’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday is National Thrift Store Day and one area resale store says it’s the perfect excuse to get out and shop for a good cause.

Rockford Rescue Mission’s thrift store welcomed people celebrating the day–or just looking for a good deal on some day-to-day items. 100% of sales made at the store goes back into funding the rescue mission.

After the pandemic shuttered the store for months, it’s money the mission needs more than ever. The rescue mission is already $300,000 short this year.

“Especially right now with so many people that have lost their jobs and don’t really know where that paycheck is going to come from, this store is just so important just ot be able to get those basic necessity items at such an affordable cost and knowing that they’re doing it they’re giving back to their community,” explained Crystal Cohoon, the marketing & communications director for Rockford Rescue Mission.

Cohoon says the mission usually sees over one million dollars a year from store sales.

