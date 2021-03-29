Rockford Rescue Mission receives generous grant from General Mills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, Rockford Rescue Mission announced that they received a $15,000 grant from the General Mills Foundation.

The money will be used to upgrade its frequently-used food service areas.

“What a blessing for our residents, guests and staff,” said Sherry Pitney, Rockford Rescue Mission CEO. “Our kitchen and dining areas get heavy, constant use. We needed to replace and upgrade some of our older equipment, and this gift makes it possible.”

Belvidere is home to one General Mills food processing plant, where workers often give back to the mission.

“General Mills has been a proud partner to Rockford Rescue Mission over the years,” said Ken Haak, logistics planner, Belvidere plant, General Mills. “Through our local grant program, we’re able to help be a force for good in the greater Rockford community and support Rockford Rescue Mission’s efforts to provide hot meals and a place to sleep for those in need.”

Rockford Rescue Mission provided a total of 158,540 meals (over 400 meals per day) during the 2019-20 fiscal year.