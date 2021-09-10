Rockford Rescue Mission receives over $5,000 to further art therapy program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Creativity is flowing at Rockford Rescue Mission, and now even more people will be able to take part in the organization’s art therapy program.

More than $5,000 has been awarded to the mission thanks to a grant from the Kjellstrom Family Foundation. The money will go towards purchasing new tables, chairs and art supplies.

Art therapy participants work through trauma by drawing, painting and even building home decor.

“This is an outlet for individuals that are recovering from addiction or different trauma,” said Abby Finley, the Marketing and Communications Director of Rockford Rescue Mission. “They can work through some of their thoughts and feelings and channel it into beautiful art pieces in a healthy, supportive environment.”