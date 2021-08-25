Rockford Rescue Mission takes action amid record breaking drug overdose deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission says they are trying to offset a record breaking number of drug overdose deaths by advertising the recovery options they offer.

The Mission, located at 715 W State St, is pushing their message with new postcards that include their contact information.

“Call down to the Rockford Rescue Mission and we will get you in contact with the right people and talk about the program and just hear about the issues and help understand this is the right place for you,” said Chief Program Officer Josh Zimmerman.

Addiction programs range from nine to twelve months, Zimmerman said.