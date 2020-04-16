Rockford Rescue Mission taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 after employee infected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After an employee at the Rockford Rescue Mission tested positive for COVID-19 and now they’re working overtime to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.

Crystal Savage, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Rockford Rescue Mission, said, “We’re taking every measure we can to prevent the virus.”

Rockford Rescue Mission officials say there is a limited movement protocol in place for overnight guests.

“When somebody is at the Rockford Rescue Mission for our sheltering services, they’re there. So, they’re not allowed to leave the building and go downtown or things like that,” Savage said.

Guests are only allowed to leave for essential trips and are required to check-in with Rescue Mission staff before doing so.

“If they’re working, they have to provide proof of their schedule, as well if they have doctor’s appointments,” she added. “They have to provide proof that they have that appointment. And then of course they’re able to do those things.”

When guests return to the mission, they go through a screening process with a nurse at the Rescue Mission’s on-site hope clinic. Savage says that even people who don’t leave the building are being monitored for symptoms.

“We’re taking temperatures of everyone in the building twice daily,” she said.

Savage says that the number of people staying overnight has actually decreased in recent weeks, which has made it easier to practice social distancing.

“I’m imagining family, friends, people are helping open up their homes and take these most vulnerable people in. So now we are below bed capacity with our numbers,” she said.

Every guest who comes to stay at the Rescue Mission is being provided with a face mask if they don’t already own one.

The Rescue Mission is currently asking people to donate face masks, Lysol, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

