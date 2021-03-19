Rockford Rescue Mission thanks local jeweler for helping the homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission is saying thanks to jeweler Clodius & Co. for helping the homeless this winter.

The company donated eight pieces to the Mission’s latest “Evening for Hope” telethon in January.

The Rescue Mission says that inspired viewers to donate. Organizers say the partnership with Clodius & Co, 252 S Mulford Rd, has grown stronger with each benefit.

“Over the years, at first it was, like, can we raise $50,000? Can we raise $100,000? And I know that his jewelry, this year we raised $143,000 and just significant amount. We’re just so grateful to Clodius for that,” said Lara Hermann, the Rescue Mission’s chief development officer.

WTVO has broadcast the Evening for Hope telethon since 2006. In total, fundraisers have collected over $2 million to help the homeless.