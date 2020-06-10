Rockford Rescue Mission re-opens thrift store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Rockford Rescue Mission re-opened their thrift store, located at 2710 20th Street.

Thrift Store closed on March 23rd due to COVID-19 which created a deficit of $246,000.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Sherry Pitney, the CEO. “Our shoppers need us and we need them!”

Thrift Store complied with mandates related to COVID-19 and closed March 23, creating a funding deficit for the Mission of $246,000. “It is a large revenue amount to make up,” explained Pitney. “But our closing also meant a hardship for our shoppers who need a low cost option to stretch their limited dollars at this difficult time.

As the store re-opens, staff are making specific changes to ensure everyone’s safety.

Contactless Donations Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9 am to 1 pm

Daily sanitizing of store

Masks worn by store personnel and customers

Social distancing

No donation pick up service

The Mission says they are thankful for this first step back to normalcy. Pitney added, “We know a lot of people count on Thrift Store to meet the needs of their families and to donate their items and help others. And we count on the income to fund our life changing programs. We look forward to seeing our shoppers on Wednesday!”

To learn more about donating to Thrift Store or Rockford Rescue Mission, click here.

The mission has been open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year since 1964.

