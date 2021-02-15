Rockford researcher awarded Inventor of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford researcher receives statewide recognition for his work on a vaccine to prevent parasites.

Dr. Ramaswamy Kalyanasundaram is a professor and head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

He has been working to prevent infections in humans and dogs. That earned him the 2020 Inventor of the Year award by the University of Illinois Chicago.

Parasitic infections can result in a disease that disfigures limbs, sometimes resembling those of an elephant.

“Dr. Kalyanasundaram’s work represents the type of translation research our faculty are recognized for,” said TJ Augustine, UIC vice chancellor for innovation. “The research faculty at University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford continue to achieve critical therapeutic breakthroughs. Ramaswamy’s recognition is well-deserved and reinforces UIC’s continued need to support transformational partnerships that encourage commercialization.”

The Forest City researcher has had sucess in preventing the disease in dogs and is working to bring the shot to the veterinary market.