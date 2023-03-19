ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An elderly woman is fighting for her life at the hospital after a house fire.

It happened in the 600 block of Central Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a bedroom window.

The damage was contained to the bedroom. The fire was controlled quickly.

Crews had a very fast response time since trucks were on the way back from another fire.

The woman was the sole occupant of the house. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fire remains under investigation.