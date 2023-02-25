ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames Monday morning.

Firefighters responded a house in the 3700 block of Preston Avenue at 5:35 a.m. A child visiting the family woke the adults when they realized their house was on fire, according to the Rockford Fire Department. There were reportedly no working smoke detectors in the house when the flames broke out.

Crews arrived to find fire blowing out of two corner bedrooms windows. Flames were found on both the first floor and in the attic.

The blaze was brought under control in 30 minutes. One of the adult occupants was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to live. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $55,000.