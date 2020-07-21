Rockford resident comes home, finds 18 bullet holes in front window

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the owner of a Rockford home discovered 18 bullet holes in their window upon returning to the residence early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 2100 block of Vermont Street around 7 a.m. The owner said the picture window had been shattered.

Police say no entry had been gained to the residence by the suspect(s).

