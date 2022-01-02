Rockford resident helps clear snow for the elderly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mother nature dumped about five inches of snow across the stateline on Saturday, and one resident helped clean up the mess it left.

Giovanni Mikaelson started clearing snow off of driveways and sidewalks around six a.m. on Sunday, and said that his services were free. He wanted to help out single mothers and the elderly in the “Forest City.”

“I live here, so it could be my grandmother, it could be your grandmother, the liability of someone slipping,” Mikaelson said. “Not all of us really have someone to help us out, and that’s what my business is really founded about, is just helping people out.”

Mikaelson had cleared off 10 driveways by the end of the day.