ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford resident was left without a place to live after their apartment went up in flames on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a building in the 500 block of Sandra Lane around 6 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They arrived to find an active working fire, with heavy smoke showing from the apartment.

The blaze was brought under control with no injuries to civilians or firefighters. One resident was displaced by the flames and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.