Rockford resident receives COVID-19 booster shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A local woman received a COVID-19 booster shot this past weekend.

While Nicole Zammuto said she was not happy about having to roll up her sleeve for the third time, knowing she is protected from getting seriously sick with COVID-19 is worth it.

“I just want to protect myself as much as possible,” said Zammuto, who works in the medical field and has little kids at home. “I was 100% on board when I did find out about it, despite the fact that I was a little let down. I was hoping it would be one and done, and then I thought about the fact that I get a flu shot every year, so maybe this is going to turn into a yearly thing. I had symptoms similar to after my second shot. After my first shot I had no symptoms, after my second I ended up with a fever, body aches, a lot of fatigue, and a headache. This time hasn’t been as bad, but…just maybe not as extreme as last time.”

Mark Meeker, Vice President of Community Medicine at OSF Healthcare, suggested talking with a doctor to see if a booster shot is required.

“I would highly recommend you give them a call, send them an email, however you communicate with your care team, and ask them for advice about this booster,” said Meeker. “At OSF, we have the vaccine available through all of our clinics, so if you have an OSF physician for APP, you will have access to the booster if you qualify.”

Zammuto said that knowing she is protected against the virus is worth it.

“I will say what I said the last time, I went through this and felt sick for about 2-3 days after the shot, is that I know that I do not feel well, but it will be worth it if I actually did have COVID,” Zammuto said.

The Boone County Health Department is hosting a webinar on the booster shot on September 27.