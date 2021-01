ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around midnight on Saturday, Rockford Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of School Street for a residential fire.

When crews arrived, they were able to keep the flames under control in 20 minutes. No one was hurt.

Officials say that the fire appeared to have started in the attic. One person was displaced as a result.

The damage sustained was estimated to be $20,000. The fire is still under investigation.