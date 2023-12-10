ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a residential fire in Rockford on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Haskell Avenue around 12:42 p.m. for a report of a fire.

According to the department, first responders reported smoke coming from the residence. The fire was reportedly extinguished in 15-20 minutes.

The home sustained fire damage on the 1st and 2nd floor, damages are estimated at $10,000. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.