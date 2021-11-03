Rockford residential fire results in $75,000 in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday morning, the Rockford Fire Department was called to a residential structure fire at 3504 Constance Drive.

Firefighters say they found a detached garage on fire when they arrived.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire and it took 30 minutes for firefighters to extinguish it.

The garage was severely damaged and the fire also extended to the home, resulting in $75,000 in damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.