Rockford residents arrested after loaded handgun found in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found inside their car, which had been reported stolen out of Oak Lawn.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. Rockford Police SCOPE officers reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of West and Cunningham Streets. While attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The passenger, Vantrell Keys, 24, was apprehended after a foot chase, and the driver, Jerome Davidson, 21, was taken into custody without incident.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges:

Vantrell Keys – Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Stolen Auto, Resisting Arrest and Outstanding Warrant.

Jerome Davidson – Possession of a Stolen Auto and Attempted Fleeing to Elude.