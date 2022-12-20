ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline home care network held a gift-wrapping event on Tuesday, all to “wrap up” Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” event.

All the gifts that were wrapped were donations from stateline residents. The gifts will go to Amberwood Care Center and Boone County Council of Aging.

Home Instead said that this was the most donations that they have received in the five years of doing the event. Officials said that they received 400 gifts.

Sara Oakley, general manager of Home Instead, said that there were many ways residents could donate.

“We placed trees like this here in our office and individuals in the community can come out, pick up a bulb and it will have a specific senior’s name and what they are looking for to get through the holiday season,” Oakley said. “We also put it out on our social media.”