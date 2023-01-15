ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group led an important discussion ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The NAACP Rockford Branch held a conversation about art, anxiety, academics and culture through COVID-19 Saturday afternoon at the Empowering Word Christian Center.

It was a chance to talk about what happened during COVID, like picking up hobbies, discovering talents and bonding through similarities and differences. Those in attendance learned from each other about how to cope and support one another.

It is important to come together and have these discussions in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., organizers said.

“We all deal with it. It’s a big elephant in the room that we kind of refuse to address, but now we’re kind of forced to address that,” said Keveja Thomas, Miss Juneteenth 2022. “It helps us to be better humans and better resources for each other.”

Organizers hope that this event leads to more people being open to discussing mental health and asking for help.