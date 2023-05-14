ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Northern Illinois Police Memorial Week” has had events for the past 43 years that support law enforcement agencies and honors the officer who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Families and officials packed The Cherry Bowl on Saturday night for their “Cosmic Bowl” fundraiser.

All proceeds, from items like t-shirts to a raffle that benefited the Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard, will help pay for uniforms and travel to funerals for fallen officers.

“It gives people a chance to also show support to law enforcement, which is really great. It’s really great to see people excited about coming out and buying these items, and we’ll see them out in the public wearing them. It’s amazing,” said Detective Lisa Hodges of the Rockford Park District Police. “You know, we’re just trying to remember those officers. We don’t ever want them to be forgotten.”

“Northern Illinois Police Memorial Week” will continue with a memorial service on Wednesday and different agency displays throughout next weekend.