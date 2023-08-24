ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Golfers braved the Thursday morning heat to raise money to provide resources for the local business community.

The Parks Chamber of Commerce held a golf outing at Forest Hills Country Club, the main fundraiser for the organization.

Though the hot weather cut the fun down to nine holes, there was plenty of food, drinks and prizes along the way. One hole even gave golfers the chance to win a car if they hit a hole-in-one.

Organizers said that the day was all about Loves Park and Machesney Park business owners.

“You’ve got to have businesses to provide jobs and income to the municipality, so the business community is important in any area in the country, especially here in the Rockford region,” said Duncan Geddes, executive director of the Parks Chamber of Commerce. “Like I say, our goal is to help businesses be successful, and we provide resources and networking opportunities, and connections and business tools to help them grab their business.”

This was the fifth year for the “Parks Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing.”